Local high school football players have been named to the class 4A All-State football teams. Coaches of the Year included Vic Lease Mazama.
Offensive team
First team — Dominic Hankins, C, Mazama; Tristan Lee, QB, Mazama; Zeke Heaton, RB, Mazama.
Second team — Joe Northcutt, TE, Henley; Dawson Smith, OLB, Klamath Union; Tristan Lee, QB, Mazama; Cole Brosterhous, WR, Mazama; Zeke Heaton, RB, Mazama.
Honorable Mention — Hayden Smith, C, Klamath Union.
Defensive team
Second team —Joe Northcutt, DL, Henley; Payton Wright, LB, Mazama; Erik Hayden, LB, Mazama; Cole Brosterhous, DB, Mazama; Tristan Lee, DB, Mazama.
Honorable mention — Antonio Landin, DL, KU; Cade Northcutt, LB, Henley; Gavin Graham, DB, Henley.
Punter
Second team — Gavin Graham, Henley
Players of the Year
Tristan Lee, QB, Mazama, second team, offense
Joe Northcutt, DL, Henley, first team, defense