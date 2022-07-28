As it declares on the big new billboard placed proudly at the entrance to town, Bonanza is “the little town that does big things.” The board itself, designed by artist Len Wilder, stands as a towering representative of the motto: Measuring in at 8 feet by 20 feet, it's held in place by three telephone poles.
The 2022 Bonanza Extravaganza is the latest example of the small town coming together to put on an extraordinary event. While the community website claims a population of 465 people, the traditional July extravaganza promises to draw a few more people than that. Mayor Betty Tyree said the annual celebration usually draws between 3,000 and 5,000 people.
“We draw a crowd. A big crowd,” she said.
The 2022 Bonanza Extravaganza will take place Saturday at Big Springs Park in Bonanza. The event starts at 10 a.m. with a parade that begins near the billboard and ends at the park where the rest of the festivities will take place.
Tyree said the extravaganza has been a part of Bonanza for more than 40 years, growing bigger over time. According to the town website, Saturday will feature numerous attractions, including live music provided by Glass Hearts, a lunch of tri-tip sandwiches, burgers and hotdogs provided by the Lions Club, and a host of community contests.
One such contest is the annual chili cook-off, which is free to enter, so long as each participant agrees to make at least two gallons of chili. Tyree said she expects about a dozen participants, and that the winner of the cook-off will receive a cash prize.
Cash prizes also will be available for those who enter the quilt show, where participants will show off their homemade quilts and afghans.
“Ladies from all over make quilts all year and then they bring them here and it’s a contest,” Tyree said. “They give prize money for the best one or two of them, and that’s right there in the park.”
But perhaps Saturday’s biggest draw will be the car show, which Tyree said draws people from great distances in order to attend and participate. She said they will have anywhere between 50 and 75 cars.
Saturday’s event also coincides with the opening of a new museum exhibit at the Bonanza library where Tyree said attendants can stop by and learn “all kinds of history from old timers who have lived in Bonanza.”
And even though Bonanza might not have the physical scope of Oregon’s larger cities, Tyree emphasized the characteristics that make Saturday’s event special.
“We’re different around here,” Tyree said. “The people are different. They’re friendly. We don’t have no beer gardens or nothing like that; it’s just all good fun and people bring their kids and it’s just a good time.”