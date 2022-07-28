As it declares on the big new billboard placed proudly at the entrance to town, Bonanza is “the little town that does big things.” The board itself, designed by artist Len Wilder, stands as a towering representative of the motto: Measuring in at 8 feet by 20 feet, it's held in place by three telephone poles.

The 2022 Bonanza Extravaganza is the latest example of the small town coming together to put on an extraordinary event. While the community website claims a population of 465 people, the traditional July extravaganza promises to draw a few more people than that. Mayor Betty Tyree said the annual celebration usually draws between 3,000 and 5,000 people.

