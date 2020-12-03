Due to a need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the elderly, Herald and News will not host its annual Senior Christmas party for older adults and will not accept donations this year for the annual distribution to local senior facilities.
The Herald and News advertising department has facilitated the holiday gift drive and distribution for seniors at various Klamath Falls senior living facilities for nearly 60 years.
Last year, the publication partnered for the first time with Blue Zones Project in Klamath Falls for distribution. Plans are in the works to resume the event in 2021.
Joe Hudon, revenue director and interim general manager for H&N, emphasized the importance of keeping seniors safe this holiday season. He said he hopes to resume the event next year, and encourages individuals who generally give to the event to direct their giving to another worthy cause this year.