As wildfires continue blazing in Southern Oregon and Northern California, rain moved into the region. But not enough to help firefighters.
Instead, the rain brought with it lightning strikes and the blazes increased in size.
As wildfires continue blazing in Southern Oregon and Northern California, rain moved into the region. But not enough to help firefighters.
Instead, the rain brought with it lightning strikes and the blazes increased in size.
The McKinney Fire, which began began Friday near Yreka, California, grew in acres. It is now at 56,165 acres, maintaining its status as the largest of the wildfires that are gripping Northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning the McKinney Fire had claimed two more lives, bringing the total number of known deaths up to four. Two individuals were found in their separate homes along Highway 96.
According to the Klamath National Forest Service (KNFS), the 1,300-person firefighting crew was able to make some amount of progress on the wildfire Sunday, when humidity was high, preventing the flames from spreading as rapidly, however, containment remains at zero percent.
The Yeti Complex Fire (previously the China 2 fire) is reported by KNFS as having burned up to China Peak and Highway 96. It has nearly doubled in size since Monday with acreage at 2,430 as of Tuesday evening.
The Yeti Complex is the second largest fire in the region. A crew of 450 firefighters are currently assigned to the blaze.
There are currently no updates regarding the Kelsey fire.
According to Meteorologist Miles Bliss of the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Medford, with the rain came more than 2,000 lightning strikes in the region.
Bliss said the average number of lightning strikes this time of year is a little more than 200 a day. However, low pressure off the west coast shoreline and high pressure to the east, near the four-corners region, combined with tropical storms off the Baha and California coasts, created a “perfect storm” which led to this unusual spike.
Though precipitation from Monday’s storms was too scarce to diminish much of the blazes, NWS has announced a flash flood warning that was in effect in Southern Oregon until Tuesday night.
The warning explains that the “excessive rainfall” could occur directly over the McKinney and Yeti Complex fires. Uncommonly high moisture levels from the tropic storm systems along with the plumes of rising smoke coming off the flames could potentially form massive thunderstorms.
The potential rains could be enough to cause torrential floods, resulting in rock falls and debris flows in areas that are burning or have previously burned.
Thunderstorms are not the only cause of graying skies this week in Southern Oregon. The McKinney and Yeti Complex wildfires have left the region clouded with smoke and ash.
NWS has issued air quality alerts to both Jackson and Klamath counties that are likely to remain in place until at least Friday, Aug. 5. It is strongly recommended that members of these communities stay indoors with the windows closed, preferably while running an air purifier. The air quality alert states that wildfire smoke is harmful for everyone and can worsen medical conditions.
Residents can check the Air Quality Index online at the Oregon Smoke Information Blog at oregonsmoke.org or by downloading the free OregonAIR app to smartphones.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.