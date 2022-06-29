A 17-year-old boy died in a drowning accident in Paradise Creek near Bly on Friday.

Because the victim was a minor, his name will not be released to the public.

The incident happened in the 71,000 block of Highway 140 East and is currently under investigation.

Brandon Fowler of the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said, “There was nothing suspicious about it. Just an unfortunate accident.”

