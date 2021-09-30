Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Conquer Covid in Klamath campaign announces its winner for week 6. Terri Torres of Klamath Falls won $5,000 worth of furniture for her home this week. Terri was selected in a random drawing of all Klamath County residents that have entered at conquercovidinklamath.com.
Each week the prize changes and this week it is an Ultimate Vehicle Package which includes $1,000 of new tires, a $500 audio system upgrade and $500 in gasoline. The drawing for this weeks prize will take place on Monday morning.
Other Weekly winners to date include:
Elizabeth Gaxiola of Bonanza who won a Big Screen TV, Home Theater System and Pizza gift certificates
Gillian Bradford of Klamath Falls who won $6,000 in groceries from Grocery Outlet
Nolan Napier of Chiloquin who won a top of the line Traeger Grill and 12 bags of premium pellets.
Patricia Merrill of Klamath Falls won $4,800 in gasoline for her vehicle.
There is a different prize each week along with the Grand Prize, which is the winners choice of a new Dodge RAM pickup or a new Dodge Durango SUV. There are numerous runner up prizes as well.
To enter Klamath County residents can go to conquercovidinklamath.com. There is nothing to buy and no charge whatsoever to enter. The site also lists all prizes, rules and vaccination sites.