The AVID 9th- and 10th-grade classes of Klamath Union High School joined together this year to create, implement and complete a community service project.

After presenting their ideas of what service the class could perform for the community, the students voted and decided to fundraise to help the McKinney-Vento and homeless community members in Klamath County.

The students wrote letters, made presentations and spoke to various organizations in the community. They raised more than $300 to purchase supplies, such as clothing and other items that will be donated to those organizations.

The classes thanked American Legion Post 8, Bi-Mart, Mortenson Family Dentistry, Ross Ragland Theater, Famous Footwear, the Epicenter, and the many individuals that donated to the project.

