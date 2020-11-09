Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Klamath Tribal Wellness Center closed Monday due a positive COVID-19 case and "high risk exposures" associated with the property.

The center, located at 330 Chiloquin Blvd, will close for 24 hours for deep cleaning and sanitation of the building.

The wellness center will reopen for dental and pharmacy services on Tuesday. Medical will open for telehealth services only. Medical walk-ins and COVID-19 testing will remain closed until Nov. 19.

Patients and staff needing medical walk-in services or COVID-19 testing should call (541) 783-3293 for instructions.

