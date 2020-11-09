The Klamath Tribal Wellness Center closed Monday due a positive COVID-19 case and "high risk exposures" associated with the property.
The center, located at 330 Chiloquin Blvd, will close for 24 hours for deep cleaning and sanitation of the building.
The wellness center will reopen for dental and pharmacy services on Tuesday. Medical will open for telehealth services only. Medical walk-ins and COVID-19 testing will remain closed until Nov. 19.
Patients and staff needing medical walk-in services or COVID-19 testing should call (541) 783-3293 for instructions.