Fourteen young figure skaters, known as “The Klamath Kids,” will perform a group number in GOTTA SKATE, Klamath Ice Sports’ annual ice show, which is set to take place at the Bill Collier Ice Arena on Saturday, March 5.
Co-choreographed by professional skating instructors, Alexis Mann and Stephanie Wagner, the 14 young women in the group range in age from six to 12 years of age and have been rehearsing regularly since early January.
A different group of Klamath Kids has performed in every one of Klamath Ice Sports annual ice shows for the past ten years or so. “This group has been especially fun to work with,” notes Alexis Mann. “They’re all high-spirited and energetic skaters who have learned the choreography and who have enjoyed rehearsing together.”
The 14 young skaters include Ashlynn Cross, Hannah Cross, Sienna Grimes, Calaly Hall, Evan Hanson, Annabelle Hershey, Emma Kohler-Edwards, Selena Llanes, Sofia Llanes, Abby Miller, Erica Owen, Emma Stillwell, McKinney Susee and A.J. Syndergaard. The group includes two sets of sisters.
“The group is very excited about being able to skate in the show, especially along with the national champions they’ve watched and admired,” says Stephanie Wagner. “They will wearing matching costumes, including black shirts and leggings accented by red flannels tied around their waists. And they’ll be skating to ‘Classic’ by MKTO, the American pop duo.”