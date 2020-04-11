Rhonda Nyseth, community development coordinator for DHS-Klamath and Lake Counties, provided the following clues for individuals and families who want to go on a hunt for all the local pinwheel gardens. The gardens have been planted to raise awareness for child abuse prevention. Answers to the scavenger hunt are on the next page.
1. Along the main drag of Klamath.
2. Newest park in town.
3. Where they help you decorate your bedroom.
4. At the end of the main drag where it splits and the Eagle soars.
5. Where the ducks come up to great you and you are welcomed to Klamath.
6. Where So. 6th Street turns into a one way.
7. Where people learn job skills.
8. Where children go for preschool to get ahead.
9. Where they help your home shine like a Diamond.
10. Where you buy tires that are on point.
11. Where you can always get something to nibble.
12. Caffeine made in a windmill.
13. What’s your favorite caffeine bean x2?
14. Where you can get something shiny to drive (2).
15. The King of flame broiled.
16. Where shoes live.
17. Where fine cabinets are made, you’ll never be Borred.
18. This empty lot used to be a grocery store.
19. This empty lot used to be a place boats were sold.
20. Where adults in our Community go to learn.
21. Where the ocean meets your money.
22. Where home improvement is the game.
23. Where we go to show farm animals.
24. Where you go to get the Rite medicine.
25. Buy some juice in the springtime sun.
26. Where you go to buy something sparkly for every Holiday.
27. Pizza, shotgun style.
28. Where kids go to preschool who have parents that work in agriculture.
29. We’re the department that keeps kids safe and provides financial assitance.
30. Where the Sheriff works.
31. Where people get help with their mental health.
32. Where the emergency room is.
33. Martin Luther would be proud of the community counseling and family services offered here.
34. A doctor that helps your pet.
35. Medical and dental office on So. 6th St.
36. A place where a child can find a friend.