KLAMATH FALLS – Oregon Institute of Technology software engineering technology student Rianna Delgado has been selected as a 2020 Grace Hopper Scholar.
The honor includes full access to the Grace Hopper Celebration and a one-year paid AnitaB.org membership. Requirements for the scholarship include being active in students’ communities, including being involved/supporting with campus computing/STEM clubs and working toward the advancement of women in computing.
Daughter of Oregon Tech alumni, Rianna Delgado started out in the school of technology and design at the University of Oregon. After taking some of their coding classes to fulfill some requirements, she found that subject to be very interesting and decided to come back to her hometown of Klamath Falls to attend Oregon Tech and pursue programming. She is on track to graduate in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in software engineering technology.
In a recommendation letter written by computer software engineering technology department chair, professor Todd Breedlove noted that Rianna’s major “is a degree that is typically male dominated. A lot of our female students feel isolated because of the isolation of sometimes being the only woman in a class of male students. Rianna handles this situation very well and has gained the respect of many of our students and faculty. She is a hard worker, intelligent and a great role model for our female students.”
Rianna will attend the virtual conference this year on the first weekend that school begins in the Fall.