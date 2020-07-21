Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The community forums start Thursday, July 23 and run through Aug. 5. The hour-long events will be held outside, and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Face coverings are recommended.

Following are dates and times of the forums:

 *Lost River/Merrill/Malin

6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23, Lost River

 Chiloquin Schools

6 p.m., July 29, Chiloquin Elementary

 Mazama/Brixner

6 p.m., July 29, Mazama football field

 Shasta/Ferguson

6 p.m., July 30, Mazama football field

 Peterson/Stearns

6 p.m., Aug. 3, Mazama football field

 Bonanza/Gearhart

6 p.m., Aug. 4, Bonanza School

 Gilchrist Schools

6 p.m., Aug. 4, Gilchrist School

 Keno Elementary

6 p.m., Aug. 5, Keno Elementary

 Henley/Falcon Heights

6 p.m., Aug. 5, Henley Complex

A community forum for students interested in the district’s full-distance learning options, including its long-standing homeschool program, will be scheduled in August.

