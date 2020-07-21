The community forums start Thursday, July 23 and run through Aug. 5. The hour-long events will be held outside, and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Face coverings are recommended.
Following are dates and times of the forums:
*Lost River/Merrill/Malin
6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23, Lost River
Chiloquin Schools
6 p.m., July 29, Chiloquin Elementary
Mazama/Brixner
6 p.m., July 29, Mazama football field
Shasta/Ferguson
6 p.m., July 30, Mazama football field
Peterson/Stearns
6 p.m., Aug. 3, Mazama football field
Bonanza/Gearhart
6 p.m., Aug. 4, Bonanza School
Gilchrist Schools
6 p.m., Aug. 4, Gilchrist School
Keno Elementary
6 p.m., Aug. 5, Keno Elementary
Henley/Falcon Heights
6 p.m., Aug. 5, Henley Complex
A community forum for students interested in the district’s full-distance learning options, including its long-standing homeschool program, will be scheduled in August.