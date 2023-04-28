Klamath County schools will be receiving updated educational materials and resources for the coming school year.
Klamath County School District (KCSD) board of directors approved curriculum and textbook changes for K-12 classes during the regular meeting Thursday evening.
Elementary Curriculum Director Doris Ellison said the new materials for kindergarten through fifth grade classes, called myView, will cover the core English language arts (ELA) curriculum necessities.
“Everything comes with the books,” Ellison said. “There’s an online component as well, with assessments. So, it’s digital and print.”
Sixth grade classes will receive new materials from StudySync, another educational resource program which integrates digital learning.
Together, the two new curriculum materials will cost $1.6 million for six years of kindergarten through sixth grade learning in county schools.
Recommendations for new, state approved mathematics programs were also discussed during the meeting.
Sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes will adopt MidSchool Math, a program which integrates scientific processes and real-world problem-solving into the studies.
High school students will also be receiving a new math curriculum and materials from Reveal Math, a McGraw Hill educational program.
In addition to curriculums, the board also moved to accept a board member resignation from Laura Blair, representative of the Henley-Keno area.
Board Chair Jill O’Donnell announced that applications to fill the position can be found on the district website. Applications are due by May 21, and the board will interview candidates and fill the position on June 15.
Additional action items included the approval of purchase exceeding $250,000 for repair and maintenance work on the Mazama High School geothermal well.
Updated computers and software in the schools also received approval for purchase exceeding $250,000.
On May 4, KCSD board of directors will be holding a budget meeting at 5 p.m. at KCSD Office, 2845 Greensprings Dr.