Klamath County’s multidisciplinary team (MDT) gathered last Wednesday to partake in child abuse case training course organized by Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services (CARES).
An MDT is collaboration between multiple county resources, including mental health and developmental disabilities programs, the Department of Human Services (DHS), agencies on aging, law enforcement agencies and the District Attorney’s office, to name a few.
Speakers that lead the training presentations included Alison Martin, child and elder abuse prosecutor and former Klamath County MDT chair; David Schutt, former MDT chair for Klamath and Lake Counties and current criminal defense attorney; and Klamath County Interim District Attorney John Casalino, who has also served as a child abuse prosecutor in Multnomah County.
Sherriff Chris Kaber commended MDT and CARES for providing education to members of the MDT.
“[This] is important training to help professionals, working daily to protect children and families, refocus their efforts to ensure appropriate outcomes," Kaber said. “For many attending the training it was a refresher; for many newer members who had not previously been involved in a robust Multi-Disciplinary Team environment, it was a day of learning useful information and perspective.”
Martin said the training event was very positive overall.
The training largely focused on the importance team efforts, encouraging members to recognize that each entity has a role to play.
Kaber noted, "Group training improves the consistency in which child abuse reports are documented, investigated, and if warranted, prosecuted. More importantly, how child victims of abuse are cared for from the day the abuse becomes known until there is an appropriate resolution.“
Some of the local organizations that participated in the training included Sky Lakes Medical Center, CARES, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon DHS, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and local defense attorneys.
Included in Martin's presentation was a statement which read, “Remember, everyone comes to the team having ‘always done it this way.’ It’s not always easy – the key is to stick with it.”
The “shared purpose” of those involved in the Klamath County MDT is to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of the child.
“The child is our priority. Full stop,” documents stated. “Not the court. Not the needs of law enforcement or prosecutors.”
The training also encouraged team members to consider their organization’s specified roles in cases of child abuse.
For the prosecutors, these responsibilities included case strategy, case handling, remaining victim-centered, charging decisions and the coordination of a trial.
Child Protective Services (CPS) is tasked with the social work piece, which requires effective and sensitive engagement with victims suffering from trauma. CPS caseworkers also formulate the safety plans on behalf of the children and often provide witness testimony in court cases.
The criminal investigation, evidence collection and protection of others such as case workers is delegated to local law enforcement. Officers also perform any arrests that may be made.
The training portions of presentations often referred to “getting back to basics,” explaining how reviewing the history of prior approaches can help define the path in a positive, more effective direction.