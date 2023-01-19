BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday's results
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview 76, Glide 52
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 59, Crosspoint Christian 27
Tuesday's results
Evergreen League (California)
Surprise Valley 64, Tulelake 44
Non-league
Bonanza 72, Crosspoint Christian 50
Lost River 60, Henley JV 35
La Pine JV 73, Gilchrist 29
North Lake/Paisley 40, Sherman 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakeview 64, Glide 21
Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 59, Crosspoint Christian 12
Surprise Valley 34, Tulelake 30
