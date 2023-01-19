MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
College of Idaho at Oregon Tech, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
College of Idaho at Oregon Tech, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skyline Conference (4A)
Henley at Mazama, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 7:30 p.m.
Far West League (3A)
Lakeview at South Umpqua, 4 p.m.
Mountain Valley League (1A)
Lost River at Prospect Charter, 5:30 p.m.
Bonanza at Trinity Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Chiloquin at North Lake/Paisley, 6:30 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Gilchrist, 7 p.m.
Evergreen League (California)
Butte Valley at Tulelake, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Henley at Mazama, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Klamath Union, 6 p.m.
Lakeview at South Umpqua, 6 p.m.
Bonanza at Trinity Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Chiloquin at North Lake/Paisley, 5 p.m.
Lost River at Prospect Charter, canceled
Butte Valley at Tulelake, 5 p.m.
OTHER
Wrestling: Lakeview at Far West League Duals at Rogue River HS
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 5 p.m.
Eastern Oregon at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.
Lakeview at Coquille, 2:30 p.m.
Gilchrist at Central Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at North Lake/Paisley, 4 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Lost River, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league (California)
Lassen at Modoc, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeview at Coquille, 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at North Lake/Paisley, 2:30 p.m.
Crosspoint Christian at Lost River, 3 p.m.
Non-league
Chiloquin at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling: Henley, Mazama at Bay City Duals at Marshfield HS, Coos Bay; Bonanza/Lost River at Rumble on the Rogue at Rogue Valley HS
