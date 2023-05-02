Samantha Nyseth led a sweep of the first four places in the shot put and Mckenzie Carpenter won the javelin as host Henley High School won the girls team title Saturday at the Henley Invitational track and field meet.
Nyseth posted a mark of 35 feet, 5¾ inches to win the shot, edging teammate Grace Tucker (33-2½). Teammates Carpenter (30-9½) and Sarah Clark (30-4) were third and fourth, respectively. Nyseth took third in the discus (86-7¼) and fourth in the javelin (94-8½).
Carpenter was the only competitor in the javelin to better 100 feet with a throw of 103-0. Mazama's Abi Catterall was second in a personal-best 99-2.
Also finishing second for the Hornets were Kelsey Whitaker (1,500 meters), Keira Welch (3,000), Kendal Hadwick (100 hurdles), Kelcee Nichols (300 hurdles) and Lanie Cox (triple jump), as well as the 4x100 relay squad.
Henley's Lillian Poore took third in the 400, as did the Hornets' 4x400 relay.
The Hornets posted 179½ points to win the title in the eight-team meet, with North Medford second (157½), followed by Klamath Union (70½) and Mazama (68).
Mazama freshman Sydney Baker won the 100 hurdles (16.35 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.98), the latter a PR. Baker was second in the long jump (15-11½) and ran the anchor leg on the Vikings' 4x100 relay that placed third.
Klamath Union's Alexis Dahm took the pole vault with a mark of 8-0.
Other top-three finishers in the girls meet included: KU's Dakota Neese (2nd, discus), Hazel Squibb (2nd, high jump), Andi Harmon (3rd, high jump), and Isabela Coffman (3rd, 800); Lakeview's Elizabeth Goeres (3rd, 3,000); Mazama's Mada Lee (3rd, triple jump) and the Vikings' 4x100 relay (3rd).
North Medford won the boys meet with 216 points, with Henley (156½) and Klamath Union 78½) placing second and third, respectively.
KU's Tony Matheney finished first with personal bests in both the long jump (22-3½) and triple jump (43-0). He also took third in the 100 with a PR of 11.51 and ran the first leg on the Pelicans' 4x100 relay, which took third.
Henley's 4x400 relay squad of Owen Cheyne, Joe Janney, Lello Sguera and Christopher Janney won in 3:33.76.
Other top-three finishers in the boys meet included: Henley's Joe Janney (2nd, 100), Wyatt Fussell (2nd, 1,500), Samuel Iverson (2nd, 3,000), Richard Heim (2nd in 300 hurdles and 3rd in 110 hurdles), Luke Bennett (2nd in long and triple jumps); Cheyne (3rd, long jump) and the Hornets' 4x100 relay (2nd); KU's Carter Harmon (2nd, 800); Tony Ortiz (3rd, 200), DayQuan McKay (3rd, 400) and the Pelicans' 4x100 relay (3rd).
Outback Field & Track Invitational: North Lake senior Julie Roth won the 200 (PR of 28.72), long jump (15-5) and triple jump (32-10½) to lead the host Cowboys to a second-place finish in the girls team standings.
Sophomore Hannah Roth took first in the high jump with a PR of 5-0, second in the triple jump (PR of 30-2½) and third in the 200 (PR of 30.17) as North Lake finished with 115 points, trailing only Ridgeview (128). Lost River was third (68), followed by Crosspoint Christian (64), Bonanza (51) and Gilchrist (31) in the 10-team meet.
Crosspoint Christian's Camille Schuhmann finished first in the 100 (13.58) and 400 (1:05.19) and took second in the 200 (29.34), all in personal bests. Teammate Mackenzie Wesley won the 800 (PR of 2:56.36) and was second in the 300 hurdles (57.87).
Other girls winners included: Henley freshman Makayla Hundley in the 100 hurdles (PR of 18.08); Bonanza's Natalie Skouras in the 1,500 (PR of 6:20.38) and Ellie Huffman in the pole vault (PR of 8-3); Gilchrist's Sierra Sanders in the shot put (33-0½); and Lost River's Jazmin Cobian in the discus (95-8) and javelin (PR of 103-5) and the Raiders' 4x400 relay of Carlie Palmer, Chantelle Reyes, Julitza Leon and McKinley Ruda (4:48.26).
Ridgeview cruised to the boys team title with 238½ points, with Lost River second with 129.
Lost River finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Augustin Cisneros, Juan Hernandez, Amadeus Hernandez and Jonathan Flores won the 4x100 in 46.12 and Amadeus Hernandez, Kayden Hartman, Isaac Hernandez and Flores took the 3x400 in 3:45.93.
Cisneros won the pole vault (10-9) and Hartman finished first in the javelin (136-2).
Other boys winners included: North Lake's Noah Roth in the 300 hurdles (45.76) and high jump (PR of 6-2); Henley freshman Jeremiah Brunick in the long jump (PR of 19-5); and Bonanza's Fystin Qualls in the triple jump (PR of 38-10).
BASEBALL
Klamath Union 7-6, Phoenix 6-16: Ryan Glidden scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie, as Klamath Union defeated won the opening game of a Skyline Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday in Talent.
P.J. Safford stranded the tying run at third in the bottom of the inning to earn the win – a complete-game effort, striking out six – adding two hits and two RBIs. Noah Daley had two hits and an RBI for the Pelicans (2-13 overall, 2-7 Skyline).
The Pirates (6-11, 1-8) salvaged the second game, taking advantage of 13 walks from five KU pitchers for a five-inning victory.
Mazama 12-0, Hidden Valley 2-18: The host Vikings (5-8, 4-2) won the opener in five innings at Kiger Stadium, before falling in six innings in the nightcap to the Mustangs (11-7, 5-1). No other details were available.
Henley 17, Crook County 3: Aiden Hayes went 2 for 3 with a double and a grand slam, driving in six runs and scoring three, as the visiting Hornets (12-7 overall) won the non-conference game in Prineville.
Lost River 10-15, Prospect Charter 0-0: The host Raiders (6-7, 5-0) remained undefeated in Mountain Valley League play with a sweep of Friday's doubleheader.
Illinois Valley 16-15, North Lake 2-2: The host Cowboys (0-8, 0-8 MVL) were swept in Friday's twin bill.
Loyalton 16-15, Tulelake 3-0: The visiting Honkers (6-14, 5-7 Evergreen) were swept in Monday's doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
Henley 7, Crook County 5: The host Hornets (13-3 overall), No. 1 in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 4A computer ratings, won the non-conference game.
Hidden Valley 14-16, Mazama 13-5: The host Vikings (5-13, 2-4 Skyline) couldn't shut down the Mustangs (16-3, 6-0).
Phoenix 5-16, Klamath Union 1-1: The visiting Pelicans (7-11, 1-8 Skyline) were swept by the Pirates (10-10, 3-6) in Talent.
Lost River 18-21, Chiloquin 4-2: The visiting Raiders (5-12, 2-0 MVL) opened league play by sweeping the Panthers (2-11, 0-5) in Friday's twin bill.
Loyalton 18-18, Tulelake 0-0: The visiting Honkers (7-13, 6-4 Evergreen) were swept in Monday's doubleheader.
Foothill Tournament: Modoc (14-8 overall) lost 6-1 to host Foothill and 15-11 to Los Molinos on Saturday.