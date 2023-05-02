Samantha Nyseth led a sweep of the first four places in the shot put and Mckenzie Carpenter won the javelin as host Henley High School won the girls team title Saturday at the Henley Invitational track and field meet.

Nyseth posted a mark of 35 feet, 5¾ inches to win the shot, edging teammate Grace Tucker (33-2½). Teammates Carpenter (30-9½) and Sarah Clark (30-4) were third and fourth, respectively. Nyseth took third in the discus (86-7¼) and fourth in the javelin (94-8½).

