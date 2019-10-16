Klamath Basin Behavioral Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Oregonian, according to a press release.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”
From prenatal prevention programs to specialized older adult services, KBBH’s service array spans all ages., and is led by a team of professionals who are passionate about access to mental health care, freedom from addiction, and building healthy families.
“We’ve worked hard to create a positive work culture for all of our staff, said Stan Gilbert, CEO of KBBH. “We want our employees to experience a positive, engaging, meaningful work life and know they are contributing to a better quality of life for our consumers, and to the greater good of our community. Receiving this recognition provides a sense of accomplishment, pride, and validation that we are on the right track.”
“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”