Larry Ray King Larry Ray "Butch" King was born at home in Tulelake, California, to Walter and Lula King, on November 28, 1942, and passed away July 5, 2023. He attended local schools and graduated from Tulelake High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Sura, on January 7, 1961. The young couple initially lived in Redding, California, where both of their children were born. In 1964, Larry accepted a position with Crown Zellerbach, and the family relocated to Klamath Falls. Larry and Mary purchased the East Main Dairy Queen in 1974, and later built a larger store on South Sixth Street. His daughter still operates that store today. In addition to Dairy Queen, Larry was also the sole developer of the Collier Lane Subdivision.
Larry was a savvy businessman who had a true passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed salmon and steelhead fishing on the Rogue, Umpqua, and Coquille Rivers. He looked forward to his annual elk hunting trip to Montana with his lifelong friend, Ed Clough. Butch also enjoyed golf, and joined Reames Golf and Country Club in 1974. He could be found on the golf course every Friday afternoon for over 20 years, playing a "skins" game with his brother Jerry and a rotating cast of characters. He was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where he served on the finance committee. As hard as Larry worked and played, what he valued most was his family., especially his grandchildren. He was an active grandfather who cherished every moment with his grandchildren.