This November, when patrons of Klamath Irrigation District fill out their ballots for open district positions, they’ll need submit it by mail to be counted.
KID’s board of directors, minus Dave Hamel and Ryan Hartman, on Thursday voted to switch it up from in-person elections, which require more staff time and resources.
Zone 1 Board member and president Ty Kliewer is up for re-election as well as Zone 5 board member Ryan Hartman.
Nominations to apply for the open positions begin Aug. 29 and will be accepted through Oct. 8.
Manager Gene Souza said conducting an election by mail is most beneficial for the district in terms of cost savings, and recommended the change.
KID patrons are encouraged to register for the election early to avoid complications.
The procedures for the election are listed on KID’s website.
In other action:
n Souza announced to the board he will be serving on a regional advisory board based at Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing in September.
n Klamath Irrigation District is on schedule to use its entire water supply — 322,000 acre feet of water from Upper Klamath Lake — by October 11, four days shy of the end of the water year, according to Gene Souza, manager of KID.
n The board authorized Souza the ability to resolve patron issues regarding billing payments up to $5,500.
- The board also held an executive session, which is closed to the public, in which the regional advisory board was discussed among the board.
To learn more about voter registration at KID, contact the district at 541-882-6661.