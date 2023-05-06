Lucinda "Cindy" RaeKennon

Lucinda "Cindy" Rae Kennon Lucinda "Cindy" Rae Kennon, dear friend, beloved wife and doting mother, died after a lengthy battle with cancer on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the age of 79.

Born the descendant of two pioneer families in the Klamath Basin, the Shucks and Dehlingers, she spent her childhood riding horses and ranching alongside her family. As a little girl she met the first great love of her life, an Arabian gelding named Ali Khan. The two would share many adventures together in 4-H, barrel racing, leading parades, and exploring on long summer days in the green fields of the Langell Valley.

