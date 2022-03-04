KLAMATH FALLS — Dean Hankins, a career truck driver for three decades and certified drivers license (CDL) instructor with Aisling Truck Academy and Klamath Community College, credits discipline and hard work with a surprising lifestyle change that ultimately saved his life.
Now 73, Hankins has found the not-so-secret fountain of youth, not from a pill or surgery or short-term diet, but rather a disciplined self-motivation that a major change was needed in life. As a career truck driver, Hankins had ballooned up to almost 300 lbs., the result of a sedentary lifestyle with long days on the road constantly snacking and too much greasy food at truck stop diners.
As his health deteriorated Hankins’ doctor gave him difficult news – he was diagnosed with high cholesterol, hypertension, and pre-diabetes. Given prescriptions for each, Hankins instead tore them up and decided a massive change in life was needed rather than medications.
“I am a very religious person, so I went and prayed on it, and realized that at a certain age the body is no longer going to do whatever I want,” said Hankins. “Prayer told me that I had to discipline myself to get up every morning and go to the gym. I thought ‘I can’t do that, I’ll be exhausted,’ but prayer told me that I had to do it.”
Hankins made drastic changes in his life. He would go to bed earlier and wake up at 5 a.m. to go to the gym every morning. Instead of sugary drinks he now downs water like a fish, instead of snacks on the road it’s fruits and vegetables. The result of his hard work is that he is now under 200 lbs. and has more energy than he did in his 20’s.
“Once I got involved in a program I just did everything I could to keep myself healthy,” said Hankins. “When you feel good it’s a great thing, why would I let myself go back to the way I was when I’m this far along in life and feeling like I’m 18 again? Even the doctors say I’ve got a body of a 25-year old!”
With development of the CDL program at KCC in partnership with Aisling Truck Academy, based in White City, Hankins is a regular at the on-campus KCC wellness center where he is usually the first one in each morning for a workout before teaching students the rigors of big rigs. He believes wholeheartedly that had he not implemented drastic lifestyle changes he would not be alive today.
“It really is all about discipline, your body needs proper sleep and then get to the gym early if you really want to see a change,” emphasized Hankins. “Diet is super-important, and fitness is key. Supplements too, the body can’t
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 3/04/22
get everything from food alone, so finding the right supplements for things like vitamin D and magnesium are important.”
During the pandemic gym access became unavailable, so Hankins had to once again self-motivate in finding ways to workout at home. He admits he struggled, and regained some weight, but now is able to utilize KCC’s facilities to stay in a shape suitable for a healthy and active lifestyle.
Nearing 74, Hankins has no plans to slow down. He has spent too much time moving forward to stop, and wants his story of personal success as a motivational factor for others faced with serious health concerns.
“I would probably be dead if I hadn’t made this decision,” added Hankins. “Now I’m healthier than I was way back when. The KCC gym was available for me to use, so that’s what I do so that I can keep doing what I love. My determination to work has never stopped, but I had to figure out what to do to continue.”
The KCC CDL program is a five-week training course that provides students with the qualifications to obtain a commercial driver’s license and career in the trucking industry. For more information visit www.klamathcc.edu/community.