Welcoming all to campus for a wide variety of all-ages activities, Klamath Community College will host the KCC Comic Con from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 13.
The KCC Comic Con will include video games, board games, arts and crafts, virtual reality, and much more. Family friendly, and horror-themed to match the lone Friday the 13th on this year’s calendar, Comic Con participants are encouraged to dress in costume for a cosplay contest with nearly $1,000 in prizes.
Comic Con programs will include a passport: get your passport stamped at a variety of locations across the KCC campus to net a prize. Activities will also include board games and Dungeons & Dragons inside the Learning Resource Center in Building 9, full-motion flight and commercial truck simulators in Building 6, videogames and virtual reality in Building 7, fire truck and semi-truck tours outside Building 5, arts and crafts inside the Building 4 Wellness Center, and vendors and the main stage in the Building 4 Commons. More than 40 vendors and food trucks across on campus will sell collectibles, clothing, games, music, food, fan art, and more.
Featured speakers on the Building 4 main stage will include author/animator Peter Tieryas at 3:30 p.m., filmmaker Taylor Morden at 4 p.m., puppeteer Jesse Blanchard at 5 p.m., and the screenwriting duo of Patrick Casey and Josh Miller – writers of the Sonic the Hedgehog films – at 7 p.m.
Blanchard will also lead a puppetry workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. in which anyone can design a puppet under the guidance of a professional puppeteer. Blanchard’s all-puppet comedy/horror film “Frank and Zed” will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at the Oregon Tech Auditorium. Tickets for the screening are $10, available at www.klamathfilm.org.