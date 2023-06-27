Charles Louis Johnson Charles Louis Johnson, age 81, passed peacefully on June 23, 2023. Charlie was born May 14, 1942, in Willits, California to Carl and Dollie Johnson. Charlie spent the earliest years of his life in Willits, California where he learned early on the importance of family, love, courage, hard work, and loyalty; characteristics that would be defining hallmarks for his entire life. In 1955 Charlie moved to Alturas, California; graduating from Modoc High School in 1961. Charlie attend Shasta Community College for two years before being drafted in 1964, into the United States Army; Charlie would be the first in his generation of the family to answer his Nation’s call and to serve in Viet Nam. Upon his discharge from the service in 1966 Charlie returned to Modoc and his former job as a Surveyor for Bob Wickenden. It was during his first summer back home, while on a surveying job, that Charlie met the love of his life and best friend Josie Monge. The two were married October 24, 1970, in Alturas where they made their life together for nearly forty-nine years.
Charlie was a man of unwavering character and with his wife by his side, he fully embraced all that life had to offer. He epitomized an unequaled devotion to “doing the right thing” and serving his community at large through the selfless giving of himself and his many talents. Faithful to his call to service, Charlie was described by those who knew him as “a man who possessed a brilliant, analytical mind and it was a challenge to keep up with his wisdom at times, but he was almost always right – and he always stayed humble.” His servant’s heart is evidenced by his long list of contributions to his community as a volunteer firefighter, member of the Modoc County Sheriff’s Posse, City Planning Commissioner, Alturas City Police Commissioner, City Councilman, and three-term Mayor. These coupled with countless personal and often unseen acts of kindness and support; Charlie was a man of great humility and a firm believer in the philosophy that one can change the world so long as they don’t care who gets the credit.