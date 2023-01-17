By STEVE MATTHIES
For the Herald and News
Few players have reached Oregon Tech’s men’s basketball team in a more circuitous route than has senior Joey Potts.
Because of that, he views his career as special.
“Throughout my whole career,” Potts says, “in my mind I wondered how my life would be if I did OIT. I never got over the fascination of Oregon Tech and its special because of the success of my brother had here with guys like (Justin) Parnell and (Joshua) Wetzler.”
It took time, however.
The 23-year-old communications major originally committed to play for the Hustlin’ Owls.
“I felt like I wasn’t ready to leave then and decided to go to a (junior college), where I had a good coach (who helped Potts with his strength and development),” he said.
Then, he became a preferred walk-on at Oregon State where he spent a redshirt season and one year with a covid season, so neither counted toward his four years as a college basketball player.
Then came Oregon Tech, where the affable 6-foot-10 standout has thrilled Tech fans with his powerful dunks and blocked shots which often have helped the Hustlin’ Owls begin fast breaks and more baskets.
“It has been an extremely positive experience. I have experienced things I always thought about” Potts says.
“I have gotten more than I expected. It is what I needed, and everyone helped. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It is the school, the team, the community. I love the fit. I love I could go to a place where I could be successful as well as be pushed and challenged.
“It’s a place where I could be comfortable,” he adds.
Oregon Tech basketball has given Potts and his brother plenty to share, to talk basketball.
“There is a sense of intertwinement because we both can relate to the coaches, the crowd the community,” Potts says. “It is cool now because there are fans who saw Christian play and see me now.”
He values his court time with the Hustlin’ Owls.
“That is all that has mattered,” he says, “to contribute rather than be a towel waver (sitting on the Oregon State bench).”
His time with the Beavers does carry special moments which will be the lifetime memories Potts has as a college basketball player.
He was in uniform when Oregon State won its first Pac-12 championship and advance to the NCAA Division I Elite Eight. “To be part of it is special,” Potts says.
He has plenty of career highlights with Oregon Tech, too – beating The College of Idaho at home, beating Southern Oregon in the 2021 “Pink Out” game and Tech’s solid win over William Jessup University earlier this season.
Potts would like to be able to travel overseas and continue to play, while he can.
“Somewhere, anywhere, would be ideal,” he says.
If those things fail to pan out, Potts says he would like to get into physical therapy school and is cognizant Oregon Tech will begin a master’s program in that field soon.
Until then, there is the continued chase to a Cascade Collegiate Conference championship and, if all works out well, a national championship, something his brother accomplished with the 2008 men’s team.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.
JOEY POTTS AT A GLANCE
Favorite book – “Wooden” by John Wooden.
Favorite TV show – Yellowstone.
Favorite movie – Glory Road.
Favorite place visited – San Diego, California.
Place would like to visit – Australia.
Sports hero – Kobe Bryant.
Person, past or present, he would like to meet – Kobe Bryant.
Most famous person met – college TV broadcasters Richard Jefferson, Channing Frey.
Favorite food – a big steak.
Parents – John Potts, Jodie Graham.
Siblings – brothers Christian, Jaymes; sister Jordan (Joey is the youngest).