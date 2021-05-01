The last two years have been emotionally devastating for Cheewa James.
In response to questions bout her emotions after being reinstated as a member of the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma/Modoc Nation in late April, James expressed her frustrations in a prepared statement.
“The hardest thing about disenrollment from a tribe is a feeling of loss of identity — almost like you aren’t who you were born,” she wrote about events that culminated with she and 14 relatives being reinstated two years after losing tribal status. Certainly in my family that was true."
My father Clyde James’s father, Clark, was born in 1873 in the Lava Beds, one of the youngest children to be put in exile as a POW — just a babe he was — and sent on a train to Oklahoma Indian Territory. There he grew up attending the Seneca Indian School in Miami, Oklahoma, the home of the Oklahoma Modocs.
“He was a superb athlete, eventually attending college on a basketball scholarship. He became very well known in the Midwest, the first Native man to become a professional player — he was known in the athletic world and dubbed as ‘Chief’ James. He is in the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. I often wonder how he would feel about his family cast out of their heritage when he was such a figurehead and symbol of that tribe. I also wonder about the ethics of tribal leaders who could do that.
“My two grown sons, Dave and Todd, were cast out of the tribe as were my grandchildren, Tayla and Tanner. Our family is very much into Native culture. My parents, Clyde and Louella James, lived on the Klamath Reservation, where I was born, for several years. They collected all sorts of Native arts and crafts - baskets, cradle boards. Then when we moved to Taos, New Mexico, they added Navajo rugs, Katchina dolls. My family has grown up in a museum! So they really do understand what a tribal association is. My sons are warriors — they are upset and angry at the injustice of disenrollment!
“The Oklahoma Modoc’s also cast out my sister Viola Colombe’s family. Vi lives in South Dakota, but her daughter Syd Colombe, is the only one in our family, along with her two children, who lives in Miami, Oklahoma. She had to see and deal with some of the Modocs who had turned on her, although she had done nothing wrong, and that must have been hard. I know how hard it was for her to explain to her 9-year-old daughter what had happened. ‘You’re always Modoc,’ Syd told her. ‘Nobody will ever tell you that you’re not. Nobody can ever take that from you.’ Syd’s sister, brother and their families were also disenrolled.
My brother, Sonny Jim, quite well known in Klamath country, was before his death a nationally known rodeo rider who had married into the Navajo Nation. His daughter, Tasha James, is enrolled with the Navajo but her son is enrolled with the Oklahoma Modocs. I sensed a little bewilderment in her as to what she should do. She had a second child born during the time we were cast out, and although she tried to enroll the child, the appeal was denied.
My granddaughter, Tayla’s new baby, Alana, was also born during this period of disenrollment. Tayla is a wonderful mother, and I know we would have celebrated Alana’s birth into the Oklahoma Modoc tribe. Fifteen James family members were cast out and now we are 17 coming back!”
James also commented on how her actions impacted others.
“Was I relieved? Certainly. I had to live with a lot of guilt for the years of disenrollment because I am the one who raised questions of the Oklahoma Modoc’s activities and interests that I did not understand. This took place at the tribal meeting in Miami, Oklahoma, in 2018. I even had the questions written and passed out. I just wanted answers. But as one of the people at the meeting said later, ‘They knew you were coming and they were ready for you.’
I have never in my life been so attacked. Screaming, yelling people, nothing I’d ever been through. The result eventually was to get rid of me and my questions, thus the disenrollment.
My family never blamed me but understood. I found over a period of time that people were really outraged and confused over what had happened to me, just as I was in the beginning. But the value of all this for me was to see the support and caring that was extended to me. I have wonderful friends in the Klamath Tribes who rode beside me through this whole thing. I have met people in the last two years who have become great friends—the good side of what all this has brought to me. I send a huge thank you to them…they know who they are. I feel in a final analysis that I have grown immensely - along with the bad that people can do to others, the good and caring ones will always the winners, bring comfort and help.”
James also commented on tribal disenrollment, which is happening with many tribes and is a theme in a recent book, “Mass Murder in California’s Empty Quarter,” by Cedarville’s Ray March mostly focused in Modoc County. March writes about the disenrollment of a member of a Cedarville Rancheria Paiute led to the shooting death of four people and injuries to two others. In the book, March says the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma is “derisively known in Indian country as ‘the whitest tribe in America,” and delves into the ongoing legal action involving the Modoc Nation’s controversial purchase of the Tulelake airport, something James has questioned.
"Disenrollment has become a disease in this country. Some 11,000 Native people have been cast out of tribes, usually by people wanting power or, the big one, a quest for money. This practice is all too common in American tribes and nations and needs to end. I have experienced what it feels like to be pushed out of what you feel is your own life. More importantly, I understand the damage it brings to children and families—both in terms of day-to-day needs but also mental pain. I am now a certified Elder. But in what time remains, I will be an enemy to those who use disenrollment as a weapon and tool.
Sovereign nation status was created to help Native people, to bring honest well-being to tribal members. It was not designed to bring political favor or monetary wealth to any one person of family. Sovereignty should not allow gain by bypassing or avoiding state or federal regulations, taxes, or other practices. Disenrollment is a sad and unfair weapon to use at random to punish those who ‘stand in the way.’
I am an American above all, and for tribes involved in this wrongdoing, especially if it affects poorer people and families, these tribes operate without dignity or honesty. They betray the tribe and bring shame to our ancestors.”