A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed an armed man Wednesday night near Central Point, authorities say.
Deputies shot and killed Teddy James Maverick Varner, 29, after they responded to the property for reports of a possible assault involving a weapon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Varner confronted deputies while they were attempting to secure the scene of a reported shooting in the 8000 block of Blackwell Road.
Deputies say a female caller reported to dispatch around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that Varner was making threats against her boyfriend.
Public Information Officer Mike Moran said the caller, a woman, was inside a house, and Varner and the victim were in a shop on the same property.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke to a man inside the shop who cooperated with their requests and came outside. But police found that another man, Varner, was still in the house and was likely armed. As police were talking to the other man, Varner came out of the shop with a handgun and came toward them. Deputies said he was pointing the gun toward them. One deputy fired his rifle multiple times, hitting Varner. He was taken to get medical treatment, but he died from the gunshot wounds.
Moran said deputies still don’t know exactly what caused the fight inside the shop, but said that alcohol may have been a factor.
The shooting is one of two involving Oregon law enforcement officers in early 2020. An armed man was also killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential Hillsboro neighborhood. Both cases are under investigation. Neither of the officers who fired the fatal shots have been identified.