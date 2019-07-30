Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

LONDON (AP) — Britain has officially had its hottest day on record.

Weather agency the Met Office says the temperature reached 101.7 degrees at Cambridge University Botanic Garden in eastern England during last week’s heat wave.

The temperature was recorded Thursday and confirmed Monday after “quality control and analysis” by the Met Office.

The previous U.K. record was 101.3, set in August 2003.

Temperature records fell across Europe last week as a suffocating heat wave swept up from the Sahara.

