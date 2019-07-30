LONDON (AP) — Britain has officially had its hottest day on record.
Weather agency the Met Office says the temperature reached 101.7 degrees at Cambridge University Botanic Garden in eastern England during last week’s heat wave.
The temperature was recorded Thursday and confirmed Monday after “quality control and analysis” by the Met Office.
The previous U.K. record was 101.3, set in August 2003.
Temperature records fell across Europe last week as a suffocating heat wave swept up from the Sahara.