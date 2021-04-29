Shortly after Drew Honzel, the Klamath Trails Alliance treasurer, arrived at Spence Mountain Wednesday to check on progress on two new mountain bike trails, he greeted two people making their first-ever Spence visit.
Sergei Shmarin and Pavel Leshinsky, both from the Kamchatka area of eastern Russia, were on their way to Crater Lake National Park. Because both are seeking outdoor adventures during an extended U.S. visit, they had been told to check out Spence Mountain trails, where most are open to mountain bikers and hikers.
Nearly four hours later, they were still out exploring.