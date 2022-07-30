Inflation, shortages hit dogs, cats, owners, rescues

Three dogs sit at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Rescues and shelters across the country are facing higher prices and some shortages of dog and cat food as well as some medications.(Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle)
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications.
Inflationary troubles are impacting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages.
Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat owners to make their own food and snacks. That mirrors other hacks, such as more at-home gardening and backyard farms, to navigate the job losses, inflation and distribution snafus of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pet food prices are up 10.3% compared to a year ago, according to June inflation numbers via the Consumer Price Index. Pet supplies and accessories are up 9.3%. Those are both higher than the overall 9.1% national inflation rate (which is the highest since 1981), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Gimme shelter
Bob Zoretich, a member of the board of directors for the Langlade County Humane Society in Wisconsin, is among those seeing the trend first-hand.
“Prices are up about 20%. The main thing we usually run out of is kitten food,” Zoretich said.
Like other shelters and animal rescues, the northern Wisconsin center relies on donations from local businesses for food and other items. The shelter currently houses approximately 80 cats and 10 dogs.
He said veterinary and medical costs are also up and that inflation and economic stresses are resulting in some pet owners giving up their dogs and cats.
Other dog and cat rescues are also seeing the economy prompt more animal orphans.
Kristine Schellhaas, public relations and digital media manager for the Idaho Humane Society, cites rising housing and apartment prices in the fast-growing Boise and Nampa areas.
“These last few years, we have seen a steady increase in the number of pets surrendered due to the housing crisis here in the Treasure Valley. Unfortunately, approximately 30% of owner surrenders are due to rents being raised in conjunction with landlords curbing the amount of pet-friendly housing in the area,” Schellhaas said. “We have also seen families move in together to share a home, and not all of the family pets get along. In those cases, those pets are making their way to our shelter as well.”
The Idaho group sees more than 10,000 animals annually, including summer surges, she said.
“It’s not uncommon to receive nearly 500 felines into our shelter during the summer months, many of them vulnerable kittens that need life-saving medical and foster care,” Schellhaas said.
Housing prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic and the inflation wave resulting in shortages of affordable housing — including in expensive coastal cities and growth markets such as Idaho, Florida, Arizona and Texas.
'Anything for kittens'
In Maryland, Leanne Gower is director of the Caroline County Humane Society on the Eastern Shore — about 90 minutes from Baltimore and Washington D.C.
She’s seen some shortages of special diet pet foods, canned pet foods and higher prices for gloves, paper towels and other operational items.
Like other rescues and shelters, Gower has seen a surge in animals.
“We are inundated with cats and kittens,” she said, noting a need for kitten formula and heartbeat simulators which remind kittens of their moms and ease anxiety. “Anything for kittens,” she said of her group’s needs.
The shelter currently houses 200 cats and kittens and 15 dogs.
Across the country, Dee Alschuler, director of the Lucky Dog Rescue in Scottsdale, Arizona, is worried about shortages of animal medicines and prescribed diets.
“If you have a dog on, let's say a special kidney diet and you can't get it, it can really leave you and your dog in a bind. Also, some heart meds (Vetmedin) are hard to come by. And that is something that once a dog is on it, you can't just stop it,” Alschuler said.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration eased some import rules related to Vetmedin in late 2021 to allow for more supplies of the heart drugs. Still Alschuler has seen weeks-long delays for some medicine and supplies.
“That’s not something we can stock up on,” she said.
Homemade food
Alschuler also has several dogs at home and makes homemade treats for them. She’s part of a wave of at-home cooks preparing foods and snacks for their pets — often in response to higher prices, shortages and concerns about preservatives in store-bought food.
“I love baking for my dogs. It’s so much better,” said Alschuler, who uses pumpkin, oats and very ripe bananas in her dog treat recipes.
Homemade dog and cat food recipes are also showing up on social media. At-home dog food recipes can include proteins such as ground turkey, beef livers, and chicken gizzards as well as onions, brown rice, beans and mixed vegetables, chicken broth and bacon. The homemade stews can also be mixed with dry kibble.
Like other consumers, businesses, and nonprofits, Alschuler is frustrated with the higher prices and supply chain shortages and delays. She said her Arizona animal shelter has decreased the number of animals it helps because of all the pandemic impacts.
“This is something you see in countries like Venezuela,” Alschuler said.
She also wants better answers and solutions. “I really wish someone would explain this to me. I hope it’s going to get fixed.”