ASHLAND – It’s not necessary to travel to New York City to see a Broadway quality musical.
Instead, head over to Ashland for an afternoon or evening performance of “In the Heights,” an energetic, dazzlingly choreographed and incredibly produced musical that won four Tony Awards in 2008, including best musical. “Heights” was conceived by and features the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s best known for multi-award winning “Hamilton.”
Enlivened, enriched with rap and Latin influences “Heights” is set in the heat of summer in the predominately Dominican American neighborhood of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan. Spoken words are few, with most of the talking done by song by all members of the cast. Trying to pick highlights is near impossible, with one pulsating, often heart-felt musical piece after another, almost always with precise and daring choreography.
Because of its setting in a relatively poor neighborhood, “Heights” isn’t overburdened with social commentary. Several storylines intersect. Nina, for example, has just returned from her first year at prestigious Stanford University, where life hasn’t gone as hoped. Her parents, wanting her to have opportunities they haven’t experienced, offer to sell their car-dispatch business to help fund her expensive tuition. Benny, who works at the car-dispatch business, falls in love with Nina.
“Heights” narrator Unsavi — so named it’s explained because one of the first sights his immigrant parents saw on arriving in the U.S. was a sign with the words, U.S. Navy – owns a small bodega, or grocery store, and has dreams of moving and expanding his business. Another player, Vanessa, who works at a neighborhood beauty salon, has visions of living in a West Village apartment. Others harbor dreams, dreams that for some could become realities when Abuela, an older woman who lives alone, wins a $96,000 lottery, but dies shortly after and leaves portions of her winnings to neighbors.
“Heights” is a poignant, heartfelt but never sappy story of finding and accepting “true home.”
Maria Torres, “Heights” director and choreographer, created the show for the Cabaret stage. The acting is precise, with a cast that features actors mostly not previously seen in Southern Oregon, including Michel Alejandro Castillo, Alysia Noelle Beltran, Aline Cenal, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Cory Simmons, Ernesto Rosales, Edlyn Gonzalez and Amanda Lopez. Everyone gets to show their skills singing and dancing with 13 musical numbers in the first act and another 10 in the second.
Because of the Cabaret’s intimate size – it is a remodeled history church – the musical accompaniment sometimes muddles words and lyrics. But the play shines, bringing level of musical theater that displays and broadcasts its Broadway roots.
“In the Heights” is a musical that brings the always excellent Cabaret experience to new heights.