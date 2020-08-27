This year, it is everyone’s job to prevent wildfires. Hunters are key to fire prevention success when fire and hunting season converge as it will this weekend while fire danger is extreme over most of Southern Oregon.
Extreme caution is necessary as archery hunting season opens August 29 in Southern Oregon. Be sure to check with the agency that establishes fire restrictions in the specific area you plan to hunt. Remember the following fire prevention measures also apply to most hunting areas in Southern Oregon:
• Campfires are prohibited in most places. Campfires may still be allowed only in some designated, improved campgrounds. See the links below to determine if campfires are permitted at your campsite.
• If you are permitted to have a campfire, don’t leave it unattended and make sure it is completely out before leaving. Add water or dirt, stir, feel it with your hand and repeat until the fire is cold.
• Come prepared: pack a shovel, axe, and fire extinguisher and have them easily accessible.
• Use an alternative cooking device that uses a liquid fuel or gas if allowable.
• Idling, driving or parking on dry grass can cause a fire; vehicle exhaust or the undercarriage could ignite the grass or brush.
• The flick of a cigarette can cause a fire. In many areas, smoking is limited to inside of a vehicle or in a dirt area clear of vegetation.
• Check and double check trailer chains. A dragging chain can send sparks which can ignite dry grass or brush and cause a wildfire.
• Report wildfires by calling 9-1-1.