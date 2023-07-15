Ronald Ross Hukill Ronald Ross Hukill, 75, moved to heaven on June 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his 3 children, Dawn Stewart, Sheila (Joel) Funkhouser, Ryan (Tammy) Hukill, 6 grandchildren, Jeremy Hicks, Jessica Funkhouser, Kelsey Mundfrom, Josiah Funkhouser, Emily Funkhouser, and Chase Hukill, who all knew him as “Grandad” and 6 great grandchildren, who knew him as their-“GPa,” his parents Bud & Deana Hukill, and sister Sandy Rice and her family. Ron was born in Medford, Oregon to Bud and Deana Hukill on January 8, 1948. After graduating from Medford Senior High School, he attended Canadian Bible College in Regina, Saskatchewan Canada, where he met his wife Cheryl. They were married on March 16, 1968. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Klamath Falls where they raised their 3 children. In 1979, Ron started his plumbing business, Hukill’s Ready Rooter and Repair, Inc. To Ron, this was more than a business, it was a ministry. He loved his many customers, often stopping by just to check on them or pray with them. Many nights he arrived home late past dinner due to the fact he had “run into a customer” in a store or had taken extra time to stop at someone's home to check on them. He always stopped for that one. Ron was also very involved in his church, leading home groups and bible studies for many years. He was passionate about outreach ministry of every kind. Ron knew no strangers. One of his passions were the people of Haiti. He built deep friendships with missionaries there and would go and stay to help with projects that needed his assistance. Ron also loved taking family and friends on vacations. He especially enjoyed taking friends and family to Shasta Lake where he enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and even renting a houseboat for a week at a time. In 2013 He and Cheryl moved from their long-time home in Klamath Falls to the Rouge Valley. And In 2022 they moved to Texas to live near all their family in the Fort Worth area. The family invites you to his Celebrating Life Memorial on Saturday September 9, 2023, at 2:00 pm, at Refuge City-Anthem House, 1791 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, Oregon. Mark Davenport, of Klamath Falls will be officiating his service.