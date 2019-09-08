Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Jordan Osborn
Buy Now

Jordan Osborn, new principal at Bonanza Junior-Senior High School, talks with a student in the hallways between classes.

 Marcia Schlottmann photo

Bonanza’s new high school principal kicks off year with character-building theme. City/Region, A3