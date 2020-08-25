Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

To reach the Mitchell Monument site from Bly, travel east on Highway 140 for 1.5 miles then turn left onto Campbell Road. The turnoff is well signed. Then travel for about a half-mile. Turn right onto Forest Service Road 3400 and follow the road, which is paved with numerous potholes and then becomes gravel, for about 8 miles. The parking area is on the right side of the road.

