To reach the Mitchell Monument site from Bly, travel east on Highway 140 for 1.5 miles then turn left onto Campbell Road. The turnoff is well signed. Then travel for about a half-mile. Turn right onto Forest Service Road 3400 and follow the road, which is paved with numerous potholes and then becomes gravel, for about 8 miles. The parking area is on the right side of the road.
How to get to the Mitchell Monument
Tim Trainor
