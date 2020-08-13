The Cherry Creek Trail can be accessed by turning north onto the Westside Road (County Road 531) from Highway 140 at the Rocky Point junction.
After about 10 miles turn watch for a Cherry Creek Trailhead sign and turn left onto Forest Road 3450. The trailhead is at the end of the road, about 1.6 miles, with a large parking area. Use caution driving to the trailhead, especially on a curve near the parking area.
Mosquitoes are common this time of year so go prepared. Swarms of hornets have also been reported, so use caution near nests, especially if hiking with dogs.