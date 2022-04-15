Henley and Hidden Valley matched up in a double header late Friday afternoon, which saw the Hornets handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season.
The Hornets came into this game on a slump, losing the last three games they played, including a 3-8 loss at Hidden Valley on Thursday.
Hidden Valley is starting off the season red hot, winning their first 10 games and eyeing a school record in consecutive wins. The Hornets had other plans.
The first game saw the Hornets cashing in on the errors of Hidden Valley, with the Mustangs having five errors by the end of the second inning. The Hornets tallied up 5 runs due to the errors and cruised to a 6-2 victory, despite Hidden Valley’s late home run.
Hornets’ infielder Hunter Schwenk was a big part of Henley’s win with his stellar hitting. While Schwenk was great, he only had praise for his team, “The boys played phenomenal,” Schwenk said, “All gas no breaks, that’s what coach (Randall) taught us.”
Schwenk and the Hornets tried to ride this momentum into game two, however, despite their efforts, they came up short, losing 4-2.
Schwenk had outstanding pitching and batting during the second game, surrendering only a few hits. However, Henley this time had many errors by their defense which cost them the second game and, despite a late game rally in the 7th, the errors were just too much to overcome.
Hidden Valley takes the season series winning two of the three games; however we still have a long way to go and anything can happen.
The Hornets next game will be at Klamath Union on April 20, where they will attempt to bounce back from the second game loss.