Carole Ann Hopkins Carole Ann Hopkins, our loving and joyful mother, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018, at the age of 77.
Carole was born in Norfolk, Va., on April 14, 1941, the only daughter of Melvin Collins and Vera Moses. She graduated from Cradock High School in Norfolk in 1959. After high school, she spent time in college before meeting Don Hopkins, a Navy diver stationed at Norfolk. They married and traveled extensively around the U.S. and Mexico before having children. They actually drove an MG from Rhode Island to California! When Don returned from his second tour in Vietnam, the couple settled in Southern California. After his retirement from the Navy, Don, Carole and their two sons Mark and Keith moved to Shingle Springs, Calif. Carole became a school bus driver, but quickly moved up to the school district trainer. While living in the foothills of California, they both became involved with local equestrian clubs and helped start the Folsom Lake Trail Patrol. They enjoyed the patrol until Don's passing in 1997.
In 2001, Carole moved to Klamath Falls, where she joined the High Desert Trail Riders Back Country Horsemen. In this club, she met Jack Elbert, a companionwith whom she shared many interests. Carole and Jack made the most of their time together, watching movies, traveling to South Africa, New Zealand, and Alaska.
Carole wanted to be remembered as a cowgirl, but to us she was much more. She was a den mother, a wedding cake baker, taught CPR, and photographer. She was an exploring and adventurous soul who enjoyed life more than most. Her love of children and animals always put a smile on her face.
She is predeceased by her father Melvin Collins, her mother Vera Moses, husband Don Hopkins, and boyfriend Jack Elbert. She is survived by her oldest son Mark Hopkins and youngest son Keith Hopkins and his wife Brandee Hopkins.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 26, 2019, in Shasta View Community Center at 5831 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in Carole's name to High Desert Trail Riders Back County Horsemen.