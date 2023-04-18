Carole Ann Hopkins Carole Ann Hopkins, our loving and joyful mother, passed away on Nov. 29, 2018, at the age of 77.

Carole was born in Norfolk, Va., on April 14, 1941, the only daughter of Melvin Collins and Vera Moses. She graduated from Cradock High School in Norfolk in 1959. After high school, she spent time in college before meeting Don Hopkins, a Navy diver stationed at Norfolk. They married and traveled extensively around the U.S. and Mexico before having children. They actually drove an MG from Rhode Island to California! When Don returned from his second tour in Vietnam, the couple settled in Southern California. After his retirement from the Navy, Don, Carole and their two sons Mark and Keith moved to Shingle Springs, Calif. Carole became a school bus driver, but quickly moved up to the school district trainer. While living in the foothills of California, they both became involved with local equestrian clubs and helped start the Folsom Lake Trail Patrol. They enjoyed the patrol until Don's passing in 1997.

Tags