Since 2015, Klamath County Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) coalition has orchestrated and presented the annual Klamath County Symposium, which tackles tough societal problems, such as child abuse, sexual abuse and, this year, human trafficking. The symposium is intended to inform the community and those working in relative fields on the prevalence of these forms of abuse and how to handle cases involving survivors.
Each symposium consists of guest speakers who are considered experts of their various fields, some local, some otherwise.** For the 2022 symposium, which took place Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, Klamath County CAP brought in specialty speakers Task Force Officer and Seattle Police Department Detective Megan Bruneau Zentner, and Forensic Interview Specialist, Jennifer Ginsberg, both of whom are embedded in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Beginning her career as a volunteer systems-based advocate, Zentner said her work with survivors of violence was very rewarding. She soon became the AmeriCorps Victim Support Team Supervisor, and, after two years of running the program, she went into patrol, working in downtown Seattle. She soon earned the rank of detective and began her line of work in human trafficking.
“I have assisted on many sex trafficking investigations and operations,” Zentner said. “But my partner and I, back in 2011, were have some really righteous labor trafficking investigations and noticed that there was a real need.”
Zentner said that there were a lot of detectives in the Seattle PD who were assigned to work on doing sex trafficking cases, but there was no one working labor trafficking. Her work on labor trafficking lead to her designation as a Task Force Officer with the Seattle office of Homeland Security Investigations.
Jennifer Ginsberg began her career as a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center at the children’s hospital of the University of Pittsburg Medical Center, where she worked for nearly a decade. She moved to Seattle in January of 2020 when she was hired to work for HSI.
Ginsberg is one of only 28 forensic interview specialist that work with HSI. Her line of work puts her on the front lines, working directly with those who have suffered at the hands of traffickers, building a rapport with survivors to establish a trusting, working relationship that will allow them to retell their stories.
The focus of the HS presentation was on labor trafficking -- a type of human trafficking that involves forced servitude by means of abusive control. It can take many forms and be found in lines of work such as hotels, domestic service, landscaping, factory work and agriculture, just to name a few.
“We hire people to do our landscaping and yardwork, and oftentimes we’re only paying the front-facing person,” Zentner said, “when there’s really a whole crew of people working for them, and we don’t know how that money is being allocated.”
The threshold, Zentner said, in order gain the clearance to investigate a case of labor trafficking, three parameters must be identified: force, fraud and coercion.
Traffickers make people work against their will through tactics of force, such as social and residential isolation, withholding of documentation like passports and physical force.
“Almost everyone I’ve worked with, their passport was withheld,” Zenter said.
When looking for signs of fraud, the investigator said they look into banking records and paystubs, to see if the suspected traffickers have been cashing victims’ paychecks and withholding pay.
Coercion, the last of the classifiers, refers to the manipulation tactics used by traffickers to maintain victim subservience. Threats of physical violence, deportation and violence against victims’ families are used to instill significant fear in their captives, decreasing the likelihood of any attempts to escape.
Another means of coercion is the promise of a “better life,” Zentner said, recalling a case she worked on where a young woman had thought she was coming to America to meet and marry a kind and loving man; but when she arrived, the man was not the man from his photos and proceeded to force her into hard labor on his ranch.
Zentner and Ginsberg said that labor trafficking happens everywhere, from the big cities, like Seattle, to smaller communities, like Klamath Falls.
Statistics presented in the agents’ slideshow revealed that there are currently an estimated 21 million people worldwide who are victims of labor trafficking. In 2018, the Oregon Department of Human Services reported 746 confirmed cases of labor trafficking across the state.
Zentner said one of the most common obstacles when working with victims of labor trafficking is the language barrier.
“Pretty much everyone I work with does not speak English, or very little,” Zentner said.
More often than not, the victims that Zentner works with are foreign to this country, making communication very difficult, depending on their origins. She said she has worked on cases with people from indigenous areas, one of which spoke a language for which only two translators exist within the United States.
“These are very righteous, unique, nuanced cases that occur over a long period of time,” Zentner said.
The presentation also touched on the issue of trust between victims and law enforcement.
“If you are here and you are working nonstop, and no one is paying you, and you’re really fearful of your employer, and then someone says, “Hey you can talk to me,” do you think you would feel safe talking to that person?” Zentner inquired.
Ginsberg’s portion of the presentation informed the audience of relative trauma and how psychological aspects of the abuse may affect interactions and interviews with a trafficked person. She defined trauma as the result of experiencing a “deeply distressing event,” which degrades a person’s sense of self and ability to cope with difficult emotions, and also diminishes a person’s capacity to feel a full range of emotions.
After having resources and social support systems withheld from them over the course of years, Ginsberg said survivors of trafficking have been robbed of their ability to trust even those who are trying to help them.
“Most trafficking survivors are going to be reluctant to disclose or identify themselves as a victim,” Ginsberg said. “Initially, it is really important to build that rapport and trust.”
Ginsberg said that it often takes multiple interviews in order to get the full scope of a survivor’s story. During the first interview, she said most people will deny suffering from any forms of abuse, reciting stories that their traffickers had instructed them to tell anyone who came asking.
may also come to see their abuser as their “protector” through a process called trauma bonding, which involves isolation of the victim, intermittent reward to reinforce behavior and emotional bonds, and frequent abuse that is portrayed as punishment. Ginsberg said this conditions survivors to protect the trafficker, regardless of the abuse they have received.
The presenter explained that this form of abuse shrinks a center of the brain known as the hippocampus, making the organization and recalling of memories a difficult process. Ginsberg said this also leads to a dissociation between memories and events.
Ginsberg emphasized that agencies which handle instances of human trafficking are not out to deport those who have fallen victim. Instead, she said they provide resources which may help the survivors maintain their residency to continue working in the United States.
Ginsberg said, “So much has been taken away from them. We never want to blame the survivor; We are really working to empower them.”