Since 2015, Klamath County Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) coalition has orchestrated and presented the annual Klamath County Symposium, which tackles tough societal problems, such as child abuse, sexual abuse and, this year, human trafficking. The symposium is intended to inform the community and those working in relative fields on the prevalence of these forms of abuse and how to handle cases involving survivors.

Each symposium consists of guest speakers who are considered experts of their various fields, some local, some otherwise.** For the 2022 symposium, which took place Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 17, Klamath County CAP brought in specialty speakers Task Force Officer and Seattle Police Department Detective Megan Bruneau Zentner, and Forensic Interview Specialist, Jennifer Ginsberg, both of whom are embedded in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Recommended for you