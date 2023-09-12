Stephanie Brown admires one of the Jantzen Beach carousel horses that’s been in storage for 11 years.
Artists spend hours carving and painting carousel animals at the Albany Carousel Museum. Watching them work is one of the museum’s biggest attractions.
The Jantzen Beach carousel in its heyday.
After more than a decade in storage, the historic Jantzen Beach Carousel has found a new home in The Dalles.
The 95-year-old carousel has been stuck on Restore Oregon’s list of most endangered places since 2012 when Jantzen Beach Mall closed.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.