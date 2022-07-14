Peeks of more than a hundred peaks.
Trying to count the number of viewable peaks from the upper reaches of Goosenest Mountain would require someone with considerable patience, a detailed topo map and a calculator. Some peaks are obvious, especially wow-inducing Mount Shasta, while others appear like tiny knobs, pimples or bumps.
Among the rewards of topping Goosenest on a smoke- or cloud-free day is the incredible, 360-degree panorama, from the neighboring valleys 5,000 feet below to towering Shasta, which rises 6,000 vertical feet taller than Goosenest. There’s more, including the distant Castle Crags, Trinity Alps and Marble Mountains in far northern California along with Mount McLoughlin, Pilot Rock and other high points in Southern Oregon’s Cascades.
From either of two starting points, reaching the Goosenest’s highest reaches — its summit is 8,280-feet on most maps — is a well-earned elevation gain of 1,000-plus-feet. Although the route shown on Forest Service maps that begins from a parking area-trailhead is shorter, increasingly popular is a longer loop. The unsigned trail begins at a quarry, follows a narrow path up-and-up through manzanita to an old bulldozer road that steeply but more gently climbs to Goosenest’s upper reaches.
Unlike many mountains, Goosenest lacks a distinct summit but, instead, offers a high point along the rim of its massive crater. The long-distance views of neighboring peaks dominate, but the mile-plus circuit around the crater offers peeks into its forested interior.
Geologically, Goosenest is the remains of a Cascades Range shield volcano with a massive cinder cone. Easily visible from Highway 97 between Dorris and Weed, Goosenest was so-named by an imaginative person who thought the mountain resembles a giant goose nest. Goosenest isn’t the only so-named peak. Goose Nest — spelled as two words — is a mountain in the northern end of the Sky Lakes Wilderness that, appropriately, is only a few miles from another mountain named Goose Egg.
In recent years we’ve taken a trail not shown on Forest Service maps that begins from a rock quarry off Forest Service Road 45N30, 8.8 miles from Highway 97, on Goosenest’s south side. The unmarked trail begins like an arrow, steadily climbing about a half-mile to a junction with the “crazy-dozer” section that climbs less steeply another half-mile to a junction where the trail loops around the summit crater.
While there are dozens of viewpoints, the high point is marked by an ammo box with a log book. It’s a place to relax, grab snacks or lunch and, most of all, savor the view. Or, for people like Hans Kuhr, who with Diana Barrack organized the most recent hike, try to count the number of surrounding peaks.
While the obvious focus is on distant views, there’s reason to enjoy the trailside scenery. The crater and its approaches are speckled with weather-worn whitebark pine and colored with flowers, including outbursts of red-hued rock penstemon, buckwheat and what some describe as “rococo” decorated pussypaws.
Some folks elected to double back to return to the quarry but most chose a longer route. At a junction that, as years before, is marked by a post without a sign, we followed the designated Forest Service trail two miles down a weaving route to the parking area/trailhead. The well-shaded trail zig-zags, weaving back-and-forth along a series of switchbacks through stands of red fir, white pine and hemlock. About a half-mile from the summit junction, it’s also possible to detour to a rocky overlook that showcases the huge lava flow that spilled over Goosenest's western flanks.
From the signed trailhead, we followed FS Road 45N30 about 1-1/2-miles back to the quarry parking area. According to Hans’ detailed map, our total hiking distance was about 5-1/2 miles. It’s also possible to shorten the distance by shuttling vehicles from the quarry to the trailhead.
Whichever trails are taken, the ups and downs on Goosenest Mountain are worth the effort. Whether taking a gander of the flowers or trying to count the googolplex peaks, hiking the Goosenest is no wild goose chase.