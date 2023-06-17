Terry Lynn Herbert Jr. Terry Lynn Herbert Jr., aka "T" (38), passed away Friday, June 9, 2023 after a long battle with drug addiction. He was born November 15, 1984 in Klamath Falls, OR where he was raised by his parents Terry Herbert Sr, and Minnie Herbert. He spent much of his childhood playing football and baseball as he attended Henley Elementary School, Henley Middle School, and Henley High School. During his young adult life, Terry was able to earn his GED from Blue Mountain Community College. At the age of 26, he welcomed into the world his only child. A beautiful little girl named Naloma. During his adult years, speaking of her was the only time T really showed his true emotions. She was his light and he struggled to become a better father to her, but never gave up trying. T left the Klamath Falls/Chiloquin area in September of 2016. It was at this point in his life that he decided to really try to make a change. From this point on, T resided in Cottage Grove, OR with his family. As he struggled to learn how to become an adult, he obtained his first job working for Jack n the Box. He became a cook and followed that path through various other companies. At the time of his passing, he was employed at Safeway working as a Food Service Chef. T is survived by his daughter Naloma C. Coquise Herbert; Father Terry and Mother Minnie; Brother Michael and his wife Blanche, Brother Brian and his wife Traci; and Sister Ollie and her wife Shara; Aunt Jeanne and Uncle John Anderson; Aunt Davida Croy; Special Aunt Tracy Herbert; and Uncle Mark Davis as well as numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. T is preceded in death by grandparents Corliss Fernlund and James Herbert; Elnathan and Minnie Davis; Aunt Sandy Herbert, Uncle Carl Croy, Uncle Marvin Davis, Aunt Helen Ani, Uncle Pete Davis, Aunt Rita Davis, Aunt Ruth and Ruby Davis, and Uncle Paul Davis. A Funeral Service and meal will take place on June 17, 2023 with location TBD. Graveside service will conclude at Paiute Cemetery in Beatty, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.