Henley's Eli Hayes (10) drives towards the basket during the game against St. Mary's on Dec. 10, 2021 at Henley High School.
Henley High senior Eli Hayes was named the Skyline Conference's boys basketball player of the year in a vote of the conference's coaches last month.
The Hornets swept the boys awards, as Luke Hammond was named the conference's coach of the year after guiding his team to a 17-6 overall record and a 10-0 mark in Skyline play.
Mazama’s Joy Lease was named the girls coach of the year after leading the Vikings to a 16-10 record and the conference title. Hidden Valley's Skylar Willey was the girls player of the year.
Hayes' teammates Blayne Boersma and Owen Cheyne earned first-team all-conference honors, as did Klamath Union's Pablo Macias and Mazama's Aiden Kindt.
Hayes and Boersma were also named to the all-defensive team, as was Klamath Union's Tony Ortiz.
Henley's Annie Campos, Mazama's Ella Baley and Klamath Union's Dianara Pena were named to the girls first team.
Mazama's Kennedy Lease and Sandra Hill and Henley's Ryane Mattox were among those named to the all-defensive team.
