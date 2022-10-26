Oregon Health Authority

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen speaks Tuesday, Oct. 25 at a health care conference in Portland. The Oregon State of Reform Health Policy Conference had more than 300 in attendance.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Tuesday at a health care conference in Portland that the agency made missteps in trying to end health inequities during the pandemic.

He said Oregon health care providers, insurers and other health officials must build trust with racial and ethnic communities to eradicate health care inequities that affect hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, including people of color, low-income households and others.

