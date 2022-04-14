Jason Hardrath, who lives in Klamath Falls and teaches at Bonanza Elementary, will be featured in the mini-documentary, “Journey to 100,” about his record-setting mountain climbing efforts at the Ross Ragland Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, and $5 for students.
“Journey” tells how Hardrath, who has lived and taught in the Klamath Basin since 2012, overcame personal obstacles, including a crippling car accident, to eclipse the previous record for climbing Washington’s 100 highest peaks. The film premiered in Brooklyn, New York, earlier this month and will be featured in Denver, Portland, Seattle and other cities following its Ragland showing.
Last year Hardrath, a member of the Klamath Trails Alliance, connected KTA with his sponsor, Athletic Brewing’s “Two for Trails” grant program that funded $10,000 for the kiosk/signage at the new Moore Park Bike Skills area. As a teacher in Bonanza, he has organized hiking field trips, a learn to bike program and helped develop a school climbing wall.
“It definitely speaks to people who loves mountains,” Hardrath says of the 30-minute film, noting it also includes “important messages,” including, “It give us permission to chase our dreams and goals.” The film will be followed by a question-answer session.