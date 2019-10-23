Does your group or organization have a Halloween or fall festival event planned, or a pumpkin patch? Let us know, and the Herald and News will help get the word out about your upcoming community event and pumpkin patch. Send information to clerk@heraldandnews.com or call 541-885-4412.
Oct. 26
n A Kids Costume Parade will be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. starting at Ninth and Main streets. It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.
n Trunk or Treat for Charity, noon to 2 p.m., Klamath Falls Honda, 2810 Washburn Way. Kids and adults are invited to dress up, pick up some candy and vote on their favorite decorated trunk.
n A Halloween Event will begin at noon at 15055 Puckett Road in Keno. Includes food, music, a haunted house, a costume contest, a pumpkin carving contest, horseshoes, an egg toss, and raffle drawings.
n Special Needs Activity Board will hold a Halloween Dance from 5 to 8 p.m. in Building No. 2 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Includes a dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. of lasagna, salad, garlic bread, punch and cupcakes for $4, music provided by DJ Dan Hill, and prizes. Open to special needs persons and their families and friends.
n 27th Annual Trunk-or-treat and haunted house from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in Residence Hall at Oregon Institute of Technology. Includes a scary tent, very scary tent, Trunk-R-Treat, and a pumpkin patch. Attendance free with donations of cash or non-perishable food items for Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank requested.
Oct. 27
n A Halloween Party will be held at 6 p.m. in Hope Luthran Church at South Sixth Street and Homedale Road. Includes food and games. Wearing costumes is optional.
Oct. 31
n The Herald and News invites all the little costumed ghouls and goblins to come trick-or-treat at our office, at 2701 Foothills Blvd., from 2 to 4 p.m.
n City of Malin and the Malin Community Service Club will hold their Annual Halloween Parade (kids age 1 through sixth grade) and a trunk or treat in downtown Malin at 3:30 p.m.
n A family-and-faith-friendly Trunk or Treat will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church 4431 S. Sixth St. There will be candy stations at decorated trunks, as well as games with prizes, as well as a hot dog dinner.
n “Blast from the Past” Halloween Spooktacular, 5 to 7 p.m., Running Y convention Center. Events include: costume contest, cake walk, booth games with candy, trunk or treating, trick-or-treat trail. Admission is $2 per person, or $5 per family (cash only) or canned food donation. Proceeds will benefit the Mazama Sparrow Club and Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.
n Safe Trick or Treat, 5 to 6 p.m., Pacifica Senior Living, 2130 N. Eldorado Ave.
n Harvest Art Festival, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. First Ave., Chiloquin. Includes free candy, art projects, carnival games a selfie station and visits with “Fire Pup” from the Chiloquin Fire Department. Hot dog dinner available for $2.
n A Harvest Party and Indoor Trick-or-Treating will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shasta Way Christian Church, 5835 Shasta Way. There will also be games with prizes.
n A Fall Fun Fest will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Keno Christian Church at Riveredge and Puckett roads in Keno. Includes carnival booth games, a cake walk, door prices, and candy for kids, who may attend in costumes.