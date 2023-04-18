Linda Jean Gresdel On Dec. 23, 2018, Linda Jean Gresdel died peacefully at home in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Linda Jean was born on July 29, 1943, in Tillicum, Wash., to Ellen May Thorpe Teeple and Billy Edward Teeple. The family moved to Lakewood, Wash., in 1950. After graduating from Clover Park High School in 1961, she moved with her parents to Klamath Falls.
In September 1962, Linda married Donald Arthur Gresdel; they divorced in 2004. They had three children Donald Arthur Jr., Timothy Ronald, and Kristine Kay.
Linda was most proud of never missing her children's baseball, basketball, football, wrestling, boxing matches, or band concerts and serving as her son's Cub Scouts Den Mother (after Tim 'volunteered' her, unbeknownst to her). She was also very proud of her civic duties, which included being on the first Drug Task Force in Klamath Falls and prolifically writing letters to the editor of the furtive nature of the drugs that were in our county when many residents didn't believe Klamath Falls had a drug problem. Linda braved flight school, passing her written exam only to discover she had learned enough to scare her from actually piloting an aircraft.
Linda's home was always open to family and friends; Christmas gatherings of up to 28 people were a common occurrence. During her children's formative years, it was not uncommon to find one or two of their friends in sleeping bags or on the couch in the family room.
Linda filled a lot of her time with genealogy and bowling was always her "go to" sport of choice. She joined her first league in 1963 and, for the next 25 years, bowled league and tournaments before giving it up. Six years ago, she started bowling again at the Epicenter with the Senior Social League, making wonderful friends she will miss.
During the last 11 years, Linda devoted her time to the welfare of her father, who preceded her in death in 2017 at the age of 94. Beside her father and mother (d. 1977), she was preceded in death by her sister Judith Ellen Platis (d. 2007) and nephew Damon Blair Platis (d. 2012).
Linda leaves her beloved children Donald A. Gresdel Jr. (Debbie), Timothy R. Gresdel (Susan), and Kristine K. Nelson (Gary). She also leaves beloved nieces Shawnie Lynn Edwards (Todd) and Robyn Kay Ewing (Michael); nephew Eric Ritchey (Des); beloved granddaughter Janelle Gresdel Martinez (Gabe); and the lights of her life, great-granddaughters Olivia Lynn and Harper Jeann Martinez and grandson Stephen Bigby.
At her request, no public ceremony will be held. Her children will spread her ashes over her parents' graves in a private ceremony, as she's requested.