Linda Jean Gresdel On Dec. 23, 2018, Linda Jean Gresdel died peacefully at home in Klamath Falls, Ore.

Linda Jean was born on July 29, 1943, in Tillicum, Wash., to Ellen May Thorpe Teeple and Billy Edward Teeple. The family moved to Lakewood, Wash., in 1950. After graduating from Clover Park High School in 1961, she moved with her parents to Klamath Falls.

