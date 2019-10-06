Nearly five years have passed since then-Gov. John Kitzhaber left office amid an influence peddling scandal and a backlog of public records requests from journalists seeking information about the governor and first lady’s dealings.
In response to the records pileup, lawmakers in 2017 passed Oregon’s first public records deadline, giving governments 15 days to hand over documents or cite a legal reason to withhold them.
But the governor’s well-staffed office is now relying on exceptions intended for small rural school districts or tiny cities with scant staffing to justify withholding public records for nine weeks or longer.
The new law, spearheaded by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, contains broad exceptions to the 15-day deadline that lawmakers granted at the request of school districts, small cities and other local governments. Those small public bodies worried about being held to strict deadlines they lacked the staffing to meet.
Two years in, however, Oregon’s highest elected official — Gov. Kate Brown — is also relying on those exemptions to justify taking months to turn over public records. And there are signs a high-profile agency under her direction, the Department of Human Services, might also employ them.
The Oregonian/OregonLive learned of the situation as two requests filed in mid-August languished for more than six weeks. In recent days, Brown’s Government Accountability Attorney Emily Matasar said it could take her at least nine weeks total to fulfill those requests. Other journalists are still waiting to receive responses to public records requests they filed with the governor’s office in mid-July.
When asked about her office’s public records backlog in a Sept. 17 interview, Brown asked her senior adviser and communications director Chris Pair to respond instead.
“We’re under an unusually high volume because of three significant events, right?” Pair said. He pointed to requests related to the Oregon Senate Republicans’ walkout over a climate change bill in June and the Brown administration’s role responding to protests in Portland this summer. “We had several requests and many of those were large,” Pair said.
Lastly, he cited public records requests related to the September resignation of Oregon’s public records advocate, who attributed her decision to pressure from Brown’s staff to secretly work to advance the governor’s public records policy goals.
Under the 2017 public records deadline law, Oregon governments can take longer than the 15-day deadline if the timeline would be “impracticable” because “of the volume of public records requests being simultaneously processed by the public body.” They can also take longer if the employee who would handle the public records request is out of the office.
But according to the most current attorney general’s public records manual, issued by Rosenblum this year, to invoke the “this agency is overwhelmed and running behind” or “everyone is on leave” exceptions, “the public body carries the burden to demonstrate that one of these exemptions applies and the exemptions are intended to apply – either to very small body bodies or in unusual circumstances. Public bodies with the resources to adequately staff its public records requests are expected to do so.”