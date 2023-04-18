Michael Anthony Glogowski Michael Anthony Glogowski passed away peacefully in his Klamath Falls home on the morning of Dec. 21, 2018, after losing his long battle with prostate cancer. Mike was a few weeks shy of his 72nd birthday.
Mike was born on Jan. 14, 1947, to Anthony and Antonia Glogowski in Ohringen, Germany. In search for a better life away from the hardships of World War II, the family, including Mike, his older brother John and his older sister Helen, immigrated in March 1949. Ultimately, Mike's parents settled in the Rogue Valley, where Mike was raised. In Medford, Mike's family grew by two with the addition of his younger sisters Julie and Kathi.
After high school, Mike met and fell in love with Emily "Nena" Duncan of Fort Jones, Calif. The two were married on Dec. 3, 1969. In November 1976, Mike and Nena were given the gift of their first child Michelle. Mike, Nena and little Michelle moved from Medford to Klamath Falls in 1978. In 1980, Mike and Nena welcomed their second child Michael. Mike and Nena remained and raised their family in Klamath Falls.
Mike spent the vast majority of his career in the logging industry, working his way through various management jobs and ultimately building his own timber company from the ground up. Desiring a change of pace in the 1990s and early 2000s, Mike and Nena managed multiple convenience stores and gas stations in Klamath Falls. Mike had the ability to have a conversation with anyone and this allowed him that opportunity, which working in the woods did not.
From childhood, Mike's true passion was always hunting and fishing and he would never truly escape the woods. He was always happiest with a rifle, bow or rod in his hands. Retirement gave him the time and opportunity to focus on doing what he loved. In his later years, if he wasn't on an epic hunting trip, he was planning one.
Mike quickly discovered his second great passion in 1997 when his first grandchild was born. From the second he became a "Papa," Mike knew no greater love than the time spent with his grandchildren. Luckily, he was blessed with seven of them: Hannah, Chase, Megan, Ashlynn, Kailey, Emily and finally Olivia. Mike's grandchildren were always a central part of his life and he would have gone to the end of the world for any of them.
Mike is survived by his brother John Glogowski, his sisters Julie Luchterhand and Kathi Kennedy, his daughter Michelle Botting, his son Michael Glogowski and his seven beautiful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Antonia Glogowski, his sister Helen Moore and the love of his life Nena Glogowski.
Mike will be remembered as a hard worker, a helpful and dependable friend, a loving father, a proud grandfather and the world's best hunter. He will always be loved and missed by many.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held in New Horizon Christian Fellowship at 1909 Homedale Road on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. A reception will immediately follow the service.