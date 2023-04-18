Michael Anthony Glogowski Michael Anthony Glogowski passed away peacefully in his Klamath Falls home on the morning of Dec. 21, 2018, after losing his long battle with prostate cancer. Mike was a few weeks shy of his 72nd birthday.

Mike was born on Jan. 14, 1947, to Anthony and Antonia Glogowski in Ohringen, Germany. In search for a better life away from the hardships of World War II, the family, including Mike, his older brother John and his older sister Helen, immigrated in March 1949. Ultimately, Mike's parents settled in the Rogue Valley, where Mike was raised. In Medford, Mike's family grew by two with the addition of his younger sisters Julie and Kathi.