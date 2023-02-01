Girls basketball: Henley topples Klamath Unions, remains a game and a half back in Skyline Conference race
By Kelly Shepherd
Halftime adjustments was crucial for the Henley High girls’ basketball as they bolted past Klamath Union in their big win.
The Hornets were able to pull away in a big way during the second half, defeating Klamath Union 64-51 Tuesday night at Pel Court.
Klamath Union led 31-25 at the half before Henley would outscore them 20-8 in the games third quarter.
“I think our coach gave us a good pep talk (at halftime) and we were able to bring the energy and the momentum and get going. Always a good feeling getting that win against a cross town rival,” said junior Jewell Nothcutt, who had 7 points in the contest.
Annie Campos scored a game-high 17 points for Henley (11-8 overall, 2-1 Skyline) and Anna Harper closely followed with 16 points.
“We worked better together as a team, we moved the ball better and came out with more intensity, especially on defense, this is a big win,” said Campos.
Dianara Pena-Hutchinson scored a game-high 21 points for Klamath Union (5-6, 1-2) followed by her teammate Keely Hall who scored 20 points.
“Our teams’ performance was better, we are not quite where we want to be yet but better than our last game, we need to fix the mistakes we are making, turnovers kill us and once we clean that up we will be a different team,” said Klamath Union coach John Najar.
The Hornets remain a game-and-a-half behind of Mazama and jumps ahead of Klamath Union one game in the Skyline standings.
Hornets coach Randy Denson was proud of his team’s performance and wanted his team to go out there strong to finish the game.
“We challenged our girls at halftime to go out and get it and they did exactly what was asked in terms of rebounding and limiting chances for KU. This is a good road win for us, we need to take it in stride and get ready for the next one.”
